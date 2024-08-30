Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $955,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 488.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.40. 28,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

