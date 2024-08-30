Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 41,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 13.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $476.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

