Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,860.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after buying an additional 1,499,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. 1,838,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,005,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.