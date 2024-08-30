Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $1.14 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.85.

FANG stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

