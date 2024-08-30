Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $433,000 in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,082,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 76,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

