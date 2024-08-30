Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $90.69. 2,120,982 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

