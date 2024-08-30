Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a market cap of $675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7868 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

