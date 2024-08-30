Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,520 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Omnicell by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 228,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.68. 5,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,856. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.39, a P/E/G ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

