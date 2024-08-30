Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 155,500 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 155,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 1,231,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,747,201. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

