Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,318 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 41,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.29. 154,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

