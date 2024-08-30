Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,215 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. 764,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

