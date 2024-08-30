Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 236 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,753. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

