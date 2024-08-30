Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,417 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 314,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.