Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $508,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 32.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after buying an additional 870,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $23,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.07. 71,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $36.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.