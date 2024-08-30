Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,895,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 476,026.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 785,444 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Shares of URA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.77. 185,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,717. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.