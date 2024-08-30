Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,385,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after buying an additional 177,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,366,000 after buying an additional 191,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,340,000 after buying an additional 187,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,243. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.45. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

