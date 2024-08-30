ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 56.9% in August

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading on Friday. 14,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

About ArrowMark Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

