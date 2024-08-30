Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,190 ($28.88) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,290 ($30.20).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($26.37) to GBX 2,250 ($29.67) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($33.13) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($13,085.06). 57.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
