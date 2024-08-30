Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,190 ($28.88) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,290 ($30.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($26.37) to GBX 2,250 ($29.67) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABF

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,496 ($32.92) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,907.50 ($25.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,770.66 ($36.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,476.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,480.29. The firm has a market cap of £18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,620.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($33.13) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($13,085.06). 57.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.