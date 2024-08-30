Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 5.3%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $42.33. Approximately 1,193,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,295,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 325,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

