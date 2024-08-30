Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading Up 2.6%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.59. 38,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 149,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Astronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATRO

Astronics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Astronics by 10.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 11.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.