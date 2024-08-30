ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Adam M. Beattie Sells 500 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Adam M. Beattie sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.89, for a total transaction of C$22,445.00.

ATCO Price Performance

TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$45.26. 32,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$45.38.

Get ATCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.