Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.16

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 97402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

