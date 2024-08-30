Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 110,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.40. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AURA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

