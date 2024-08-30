Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has a $305.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.27. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

