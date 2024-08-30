AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $244.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.47.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $223.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $224.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 505,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

