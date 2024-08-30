Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.55. 3,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.72. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

