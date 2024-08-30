Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.77. 129,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,330,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RNA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $557,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $557,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,447,440. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

