Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $91,968.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,130,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,951 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

