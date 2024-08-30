Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 3.3%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 111,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 110,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

