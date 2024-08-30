Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 2,573 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 829,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,819,000 after buying an additional 120,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. 7,301,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

