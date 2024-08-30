Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after buying an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.3 %

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $868.50. The stock had a trading volume of 134,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,247. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $801.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.36.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

