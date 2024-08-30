Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,247,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,245. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

