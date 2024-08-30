Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 131 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. 6,369,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

