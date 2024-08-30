B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.20 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,641 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

