BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director David E. Rainbolt Sells 18,376 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $1,951,898.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,779,896.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,889. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

