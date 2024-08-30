Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $483,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

