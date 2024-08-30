Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,160,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

