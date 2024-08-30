Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,179,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.