Banco Santander S.A. Has $540,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

DRI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 118,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,439. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

