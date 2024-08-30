Banco Santander S.A. Invests $736,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.34. 2,773,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,011,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

