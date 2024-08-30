Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,040 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 1,087,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

