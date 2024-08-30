Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. 715,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,209. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

