Banco Santander S.A. Sells 119 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $218.32. The company had a trading volume of 202,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,018. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.