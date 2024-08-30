Banco Santander S.A. Sells 503 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

EMR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.82. 375,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.