Banco Santander S.A. Takes $600,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 360,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,913. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

