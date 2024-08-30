Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Itron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Itron Trading Down 0.4 %

ITRI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 25,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

