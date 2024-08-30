Bank of America Raises Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $19.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $16.20 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSFE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

PSFE opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

