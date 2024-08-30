Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

