Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of BKSC stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.02.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.