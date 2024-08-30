Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Financial Analysis

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Community pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 11.60% 8.44% 0.59% Bank of the James Financial Group 15.14% 14.90% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community and Bank of the James Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $55.96 million 2.98 $11.84 million $1.43 15.29 Bank of the James Financial Group $41.85 million 1.46 $8.70 million $1.95 6.85

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats First Community on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company provides mortgage banking; investment advisory services; securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

