Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Banner worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Banner by 35,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Banner by 100.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Banner by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 141,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,182. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

